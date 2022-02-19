Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Copart worth $86,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $122.32 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
