Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Copart worth $86,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $122.32 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

