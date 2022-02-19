Brokerages Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $120.00

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,949,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,177.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

