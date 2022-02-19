Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $63.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
