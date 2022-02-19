Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 14th

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $203.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

