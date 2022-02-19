Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Target Price at $54.93

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.93.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after buying an additional 78,886 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

