Brokerages Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target at $90.50

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $9,803,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 133,394 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $3,505,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

