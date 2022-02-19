Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 10.5%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares dropped 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $65.28. Approximately 19,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 949,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

