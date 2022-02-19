Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.62.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,271 shares of company stock worth $7,740,611 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $2,388,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

