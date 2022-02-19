Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $37,491.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,684 shares of company stock worth $574,071. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 110,628 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 168,592 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 394,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

