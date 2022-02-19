CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace Sells 137 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CACI stock opened at $254.54 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.