Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $135.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

