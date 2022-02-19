California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,631 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

CHDN stock opened at $217.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

