California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.87 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

