American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $114,009.92 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

