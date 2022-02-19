Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.