Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $8.50 at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

