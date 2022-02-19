BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

