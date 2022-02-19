Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.05 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

