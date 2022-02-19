Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 4,119 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

