Mizuho Boosts Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $27.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPK. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.16.
Shares of GPK opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
