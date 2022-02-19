Mizuho Boosts Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $27.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPK. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

