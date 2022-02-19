California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,373 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,380 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Wynn Resorts worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

