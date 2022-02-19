California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of UGI worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in UGI by 188.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 22.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 159.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

