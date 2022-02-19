Eaton Vance Management Sells 20,395 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,563 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

