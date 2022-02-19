Eaton Vance Management Sells 251 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after acquiring an additional 144,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH opened at $264.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

