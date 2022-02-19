Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $57.76 million and approximately $19.90 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,800.58 or 0.99924187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00066344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00024368 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00019992 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00354150 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,201,545 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHESSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.