Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.02 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

AEIS stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

