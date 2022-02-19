Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years.
NYSE:PMM opened at $7.29 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
