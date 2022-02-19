Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:PMM opened at $7.29 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

