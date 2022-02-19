National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.70.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $79.68 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

