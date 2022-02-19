Beach Energy Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

BCHEY stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.