Beach Energy Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.
BCHEY stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Beach Energy
