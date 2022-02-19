Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.98% of Bloom Energy worth $96,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

