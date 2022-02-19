Mariner LLC Invests $216,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,383,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

EDU stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.