Mariner LLC Acquires 2,445 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA opened at $30.33 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.63.

HTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.