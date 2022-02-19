Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Advantage Solutions worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 151,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.83 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

