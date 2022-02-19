16,829 Shares in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

