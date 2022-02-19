JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of JFrog worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in JFrog by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $68.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

