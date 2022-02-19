Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

USPH stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.