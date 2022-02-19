Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.