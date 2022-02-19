Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.94% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $69,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

