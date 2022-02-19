Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target Increased to €20.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

