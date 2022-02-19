Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their hold rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

