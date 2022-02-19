iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.85.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$79.17 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$63.17 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

