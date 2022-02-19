CIBC Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.75

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.38 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.53 and a 52 week high of C$15.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

