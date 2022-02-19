225,256 Shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.78% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 131,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACE Convergence Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

