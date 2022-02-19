Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,178 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $10,366,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 252.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 214.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCB opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 14.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

