ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah Sells 69,670 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Devang Shah sold 8,750 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,437.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00.

ContextLogic stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

