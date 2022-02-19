Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 2,250 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

