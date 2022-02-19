Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Robert E. Brunner Sells 6,076 Shares

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LEG opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

