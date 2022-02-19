Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of VTR opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

