Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 49.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 82.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NJR opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

