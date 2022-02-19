Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.75 Million in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 546,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Ferroglobe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 197.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 809,004 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,783,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 609,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 20.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 570,026 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $429.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

